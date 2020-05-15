CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

