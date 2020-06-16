CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 15, 2020
_____
972 FPUS51 KBOX 160816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020
CTZ002-162000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ003-162000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ004-162000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Jun 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
_____
