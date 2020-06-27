CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2020
_____
930 FPUS51 KBOX 270816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
CTZ002-272000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then cloudy with showers with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature falling into
the mid 70s this afternoon. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening. Patchy fog in
the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ003-272000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ004-272000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Jun 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers in the evening.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather