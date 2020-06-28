CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

CTZ002-282000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and small hail this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the

morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

