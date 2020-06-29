CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

