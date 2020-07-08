CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

187 FPUS51 KBOX 080815

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

CTZ002-082000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Warmer with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Humid with lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Hot with highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ003-082000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ004-082000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog

this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

