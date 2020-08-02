CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

191 FPUS51 KBOX 020722

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

321 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020

CTZ002-020830-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

321 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-020830-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

321 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-020830-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

321 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

