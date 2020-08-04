CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 3, 2020
077 FPUS51 KBOX 040725
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
CTZ002-040830-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Areas of fog.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the afternoon. Breezy and not as warm. Humid with highs around
80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening. Areas of fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very
windy and humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ003-040830-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening. Areas of fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Very
windy and humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ004-040830-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
324 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas of fog in the
morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Windy with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
60 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
