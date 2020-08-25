CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
_____
384 FPUS51 KBOX 250815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
CTZ002-252000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ003-252000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ004-252000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather