CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020
_____
150 FPUS51 KBOX 040815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
