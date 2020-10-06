CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020
_____
674 FPUS51 KBOX 060815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
CTZ002-062000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-062000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ004-062000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this
afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
