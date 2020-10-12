CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
306 FPUS51 KBOX 120816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 12 2020
CTZ002-122000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ003-122000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-122000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Oct 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather