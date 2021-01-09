CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021 _____ 815 FPUS51 KBOX 090915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021 CTZ002-092100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ003-092100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ004-092100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Sat Jan 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather