CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

_____

268 FPUS51 KBOX 310915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

CTZ002-312100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-312100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ004-312100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

