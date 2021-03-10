CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 _____ 517 FPUS51 KBOX 100916 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Wed Mar 10 2021 CTZ002-102100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ003-102100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ004-102100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Wed Mar 10 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather