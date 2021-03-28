CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

980 FPUS51 KBOX 280816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

CTZ002-282000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

