CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 28, 2021

_____ 

824 FPUS51 KBOX 290816 ZFPBOX 

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021 

CTZ002-292000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021 

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... 

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. 

$$ 

CTZ003-292000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021 

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... 

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. 

$$ 

CTZ004-292000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EDT Mon Mar 29 2021 

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... 

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. 

$$