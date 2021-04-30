CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

