CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 648 FPUS51 KBOX 062027 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 CTZ002-070800- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ003-070800- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ004-070800- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston