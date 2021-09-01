CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021

363 FPUS51 KBOX 010826

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at

times. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EDT Wed Sep 1 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at

times after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

