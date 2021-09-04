CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021 _____ 702 FPUS51 KBOX 040826 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 CTZ002-042000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ003-042000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ004-042000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather