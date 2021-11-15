CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 14, 2021 _____ 062 FPUS51 KBOX 150926 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 426 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021 CTZ002-152100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 426 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ003-152100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 426 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ004-152100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 426 AM EST Mon Nov 15 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather