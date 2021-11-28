CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

612 FPUS51 KBOX 280926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

CTZ002-282100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-282100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-282100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

