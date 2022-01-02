CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022

110 FPUS51 KBOX 020926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

CTZ002-022100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Areas of

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ003-022100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Areas of

fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ004-022100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sun Jan 2 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning. Areas of

fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 13. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

