CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 above.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

