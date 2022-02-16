CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

_____

693 FPUS51 KBOX 160908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Wed Feb 16 2022

CTZ002-162100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CTZ003-162100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

CTZ004-162100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather