CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

083 FPUS51 KBOX 090908

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

CTZ002-092100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cooler with lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ003-092100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cooler with lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ004-092100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Blustery, cooler with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather