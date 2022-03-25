CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 24, 2022

683 FPUS51 KBOX 250808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs around 60.

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Areas of fog this morning. Not

as cool with highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with highs around 60.

