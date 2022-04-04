CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

053 FPUS51 KBOX 040807

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

CTZ002-042000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ003-042000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ004-042000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

