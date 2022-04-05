CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

250 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

250 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

250 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

250 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

