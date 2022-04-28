CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

