CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

203 FPUS51 KBOX 080807

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

CTZ002-082000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-082000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-082000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

