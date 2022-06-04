CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 3, 2022 _____ 953 FPUS51 KBOX 040701 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 300 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 CTZ002-040800- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 300 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ003-040800- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 300 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-040800- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 300 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather