CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022

_____

954 FPUS51 KBOX 210801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather