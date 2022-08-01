CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

274 FPUS51 KBOX 010801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

CTZ002-012000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ003-012000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CTZ004-012000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

