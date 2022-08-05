CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

561 FPUS51 KBOX 050801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

