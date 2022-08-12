CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

848 FPUS51 KBOX 120801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

CTZ002-122000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80.

$$

CTZ003-122000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-122000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

