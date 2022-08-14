CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ 461 FPUS51 KBOX 140801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 CTZ002-142000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ CTZ003-142000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ004-142000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Sun Aug 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather