CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

302 FPUS51 KBOX 230801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas

of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather