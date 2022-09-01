CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022 _____ 710 FPUS51 KBOX 010801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 CTZ002-012000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ003-012000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ CTZ004-012000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather