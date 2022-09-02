CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

320 FPUS51 KBOX 020801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Fri Sep 2 2022

CTZ002-022000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

$$

CTZ003-022000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-022000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Fri Sep 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather