CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022 _____ 336 FPUS51 KBOX 280801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022 CTZ002-282000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-282000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-282000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather