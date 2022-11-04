CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ 053 FPUS51 KBOX 040814 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 414 AM EDT Fri Nov 4 2022 CTZ002-042015- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 414 AM EDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-042015- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 414 AM EDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ004-042015- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 414 AM EDT Fri Nov 4 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather