CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

_____

895 FPUS51 KBOX 200901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

CTZ002-202100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-202100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-202100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather