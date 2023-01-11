CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ 082 FPUS51 KBOX 110901 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EST Wed Jan 11 2023 CTZ002-111700- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ003-111700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ004-111700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather