Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
400 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,
then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ CTZ003-181700- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ CTZ004-181700- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EST Wed Jan 18 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$