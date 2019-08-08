CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;82;SW;10;66%

Chester;Sunny;82;W;10;57%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;9;59%

Groton;Sunny;81;SW;10;62%

Hartford;Partly sunny;83;N;5;58%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;82;N;7;57%

New Haven;Sunny;81;SSW;9;68%

Oxford;Partly sunny;81;N;6;64%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;8;59%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;SW;9;58%

_____

