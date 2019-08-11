CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Sunny;61;NNW;4;76%

Chester;Sunny;64;NNW;6;72%

Danbury;Sunny;53;SW;3;92%

Groton;Sunny;62;NE;5;72%

Hartford;Sunny;57;Calm;0;86%

Meriden;Sunny;53;Calm;0;92%

New Haven;Sunny;65;NW;6;67%

Oxford;Sunny;54;Calm;0;89%

Willimantic;Sunny;54;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Sunny;59;WNW;3;80%

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather