https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14296473.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Sunny;61;NNW;4;76%
Chester;Sunny;64;NNW;6;72%
Danbury;Sunny;53;SW;3;92%
Groton;Sunny;62;NE;5;72%
Hartford;Sunny;57;Calm;0;86%
Meriden;Sunny;53;Calm;0;92%
New Haven;Sunny;65;NW;6;67%
Oxford;Sunny;54;Calm;0;89%
Willimantic;Sunny;54;Calm;0;89%
Windsor Locks;Sunny;59;WNW;3;80%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments