CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 17, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;E;5;93%

Chester;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Danbury;Cloudy;70;SE;7;89%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;6;83%

Hartford;Cloudy;70;SSE;5;87%

Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%

New Haven;Cloudy;73;ENE;6;84%

Oxford;Cloudy;68;SSE;3;93%

Willimantic;Cloudy;67;S;3;96%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;S;7;83%

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather