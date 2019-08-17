https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14339969.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, August 17, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;E;5;93%
Chester;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Danbury;Cloudy;70;SE;7;89%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;6;83%
Hartford;Cloudy;70;SSE;5;87%
Meriden;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;86%
New Haven;Cloudy;73;ENE;6;84%
Oxford;Cloudy;68;SSE;3;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;67;S;3;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;69;S;7;83%
