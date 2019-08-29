https://www.sheltonherald.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14396717.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, August 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;4;99%
Chester;Partly cloudy;67;N;4;97%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Groton;Cloudy;73;N;7;87%
Hartford;Showers;69;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;3;90%
Oxford;Cloudy;66;NNW;7;93%
Willimantic;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
